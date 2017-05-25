The Daily Cut: Kansas “Point of Know Return”

Kansas: “Point of Know Return”

ALBUM: Point of Know Return

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Steve Walsh, Robby Steinhardt, Phil Ehart

Peaked at number-28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Former Kansas lead singer and organist Steve Walsh wrote most of “Point of Know Return,” with violinist Robby Steinhardt and drummer Phil Ehart contributing as well. Walsh tells how the song came about. ”Phil Ehart, the drummer, really initiated my writing of that song. He said I think I’ve got a good album name, this was early in the project, Point of Know Return. And I said, ‘Wow, that is pretty cool, y’know,’ and I started thinking about that more and more. So I went home one night and National Geographic was on. It was a story about Columbus discovering America, and how they used to think that there were dragons and stuff out on the water and you were going to fall over the edge and stuff. So that’s exactly what I wrote the song about.”

Former Kansas violinist Robby Steinhardt celebrates his 66th birthday today (May 25th).