The Daily Cut: Kansas “Point of Know Return”

May 25, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Kansas, Phil Ehart, Robby Steinhardt, steve walsh, The Daily Cut

Kansas: “Point of Know Return”

ALBUM: Point of Know Return

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Steve Walsh, Robby Steinhardt, Phil Ehart

Peaked at number-28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Former Kansas lead singer and organist Steve Walsh wrote most of “Point of Know Return,” with violinist Robby Steinhardt and drummer Phil Ehart contributing as well. Walsh tells how the song came about. ”Phil Ehart, the drummer, really initiated my writing of that song. He said I think I’ve got a good album name, this was early in the project, Point of Know Return. And I said, ‘Wow, that is pretty cool, y’know,’ and I started thinking about that more and more. So I went home one night and National Geographic was on. It was a story about Columbus discovering America, and how they used to think that there were dragons and stuff out on the water and you were going to fall over the edge and stuff. So that’s exactly what I wrote the song about.”

Former Kansas violinist Robby Steinhardt celebrates his 66th birthday today (May 25th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live