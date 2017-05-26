Cavs NBA Finals Watch Party Tickets on Sale Saturday

CAVS RETURN TO THE NBA FINALS!

Cavs vs. Golden State Warriors

Road Game 1 – Thursday, June 1st at 9:00 p.m.

Road Game 2 – Sunday, June 4th at 8:00 p.m.



Cavs Watch Party Tickets on sale TOMORROW, Saturday, May 27th at Noon!

All Admission Proceeds from Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties to Benefit Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

Donations will continue the fight against neighborhood blight

in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County



There’s no place like the home court, even when the team is on the road!



The reigning 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers advance to the NBA Finals for the 3rd consecutive season and will face the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals. The best-of-seven series tips off with Games 1 and 2 being played at Oracle Arena. Fans back home in Cleveland can continue to #DefendTheLand and positively impact the Cleveland community by watching the road playoff games at Quicken Loans Arena on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard. Tickets for the Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q go on sale TOMORROW, Saturday, May 27th at Noon.

Tickets for The Finals watch parties are $10.00 each, available at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations, Cavs.com and the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office. There is a 6 ticket limit per person. Seating is general admission. Arena doors will open 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

All admission proceeds for the Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Bud Light are being donated to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs Playoff runs combined, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars from admissions that were donated to several local charitable and nonprofit organizations.

Each road game watch party provides fans the biggest and best watch party experience at The Q! While catching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with mock-player intros, HUMONGOTRON flames, entertainment team performances, Cavs mascots Sir C.C. and Moondog, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts. To make additional seating available to fans, the activities on the arena floor during previous watch parties will move to the arena’s main concourse.

NOTE: In accordance with Quicken Loans Arena’s admittance policy, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend Cavaliers Road Game Watch Parties.

The official headquarters for Cavs fans to find anything and everything they need to know about the Cavs 2017 Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart, including ticket information, a full listing of watch parties and special events, breaking news, exclusive video footage and much more!