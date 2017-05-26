Cavs – Warriors Take 3

May 26, 2017 9:03 AM
No more drama is needed against the Celtics, as the Cavaliers easily dispatched of them last night in Boston by one of those winning margins they had no problem putting on these same Celtics in games 1 and 2. Cleveland enters it’s third consecutive NBA Finals with a 12-1 record. Meanwhile our opponents for the third straight year, Golden State enters with a perfect 12-0 record, via their 3 sweeps of Portland – Utah and San Antonio respectively. So what’s the prediction on who’s gonna win this rubber match? You’re not going to like the answer given HERE by Forbes.com.

Have a great and safe weekend. Thank YOU, whom we honor on this Memorial Day weekend for your service that allows us the right to grill, yell at our TV’s every time Jeff Van Gundy from ABC Sports will say something ridiculous during the upcoming NBA Finals which start next Thursday, June 1st at Golden State.

See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkay/2017/05/25/2017-nba-finals-odds-and-winning-predictions-for-golden-state-warriors-vs-cleveland-cavaliers/#4eeeff267ef7

