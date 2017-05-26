TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today is Stevie Nicks‘ 69th birthday.

Three years ago, Nicks played a fictionalized version of her persona on which TV show? a) The Walking Dead

b) American Horror Story

c) CSI: Los Angeles

d) Once Upon a Time

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Queen, Keane, Snow Patrol, Franz Ferdinand, The Cure‘s Robert Smith, The Streets and Lou Reed are winners of the year’s Ivor Novello Awards, which honor British songwriters. (Reed got a special International Songwriter award). Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are presented the Ivor’s Special Award for Songwriting and Duran Duran are honored for their Outstanding Contribution to British Songwriting.

1973-Deep Purple releases “Smoke on the Water” as a single.

1973-The Beatles 1967-1970 (the red one) hits number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1970-George Harrison begins recording the album All Things Must Pass.

1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin their second “Bed-In for Peace” in Montreal.

1969-Led Zeppelin and The Who share a bill at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, the only time the two bands ever performed together.

1965-The Rolling Stones debut “Satisfaction” on Shindig! They also perform “The Last Time.”

BIRTHDAYS