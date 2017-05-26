Three years ago, Nicks played a fictionalized version of her persona on which TV show?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today is Stevie Nicks‘ 69th birthday.
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2005-Queen, Keane, Snow Patrol, Franz Ferdinand, The Cure‘s Robert Smith, The Streets and Lou Reed are winners of the year’s Ivor Novello Awards, which honor British songwriters. (Reed got a special International Songwriter award). Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are presented the Ivor’s Special Award for Songwriting and Duran Duran are honored for their Outstanding Contribution to British Songwriting.
1973-Deep Purple releases “Smoke on the Water” as a single.
1973-The Beatles 1967-1970 (the red one) hits number-one on the Billboard album chart.
1970-George Harrison begins recording the album All Things Must Pass.
1969-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin their second “Bed-In for Peace” in Montreal.
1969-Led Zeppelin and The Who share a bill at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, the only time the two bands ever performed together.
1965-The Rolling Stones debut “Satisfaction” on Shindig! They also perform “The Last Time.”
BIRTHDAYS
Lenny Kravitz – 53 years old
The rock star son of actress Roxie Roker was married for five years to TV actress Lisa Bonet. Born 1964.
Stevie Nicks – 69 years old
Solo/Fleetwood Mac/ex-Buckingham Nicks singer. Born 1948.
Verden Allen – 73 years old
The keyboardist left Mott the Hoople in 1973, after recording the All the Young Dudes album. He was replaced by Morgan Fisher but has been back in the lineup for the band’s recent reunion concerts. Born 1944.
Levon Helm – Died in 2012
The Band‘s singer-drummer-mandolinist died of throat cancer April 19th, 2012 at 71. Born 1940.
TRIVIA ANSWER
b) American Horror Story