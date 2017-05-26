The Daily CUt: The Beatles “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

The Beatles: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

ALBUM: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band



YEAR: 1967



WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Not released as a single, but the album it kicked off and shared its name with topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and became the best-selling album of the 1960s.

Stereo remix producer Giles Martin, the son of original producer George Martin, tells what you should listen for in the new stereo version of the title track of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. “Listen out for the impact of Ringo’s drums, ‘cause we’re in a first generation take now as opposed to a second generation – there’s much more dynamic in the drums. Also, we actually split the chorus vocals. We could do that ‘cause we went back to the earlier generation tape. And so now the song is more open and it actually has more visceral energy to it ‘cause it’s more raw. And a splendid time is guaranteed for all.”

The Beatles release the 50th Anniversary Edition of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band today (May 26th).