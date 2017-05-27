AC/DC Comes to Cleveland……29 Years Ago Today!

Of course these are the sacred grounds that once hailed The Richfield Coliseum. On this day in AC/DC history… May 27, 1988, AC/DC stopped in Cleveland, Ohio for the first of two nights at The Richfield Coliseum. The band is on their “Blow Up Your Video” tour. The first show landed on a Friday night. Note that Stevie Young filled in for his Uncle Malcolm while Malcolm dealt with his alcholism. Here’s the set list.

Set List:

Heatseeker Shoot To AThrill Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Back in Black Who Made Who Jailbreak Hell Bells Nick of Time That’s the Way I Want To Rock N’ Roll The Jack You Shook Me All Night Long High Voltage Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock Highway To Hell T.N.T. For Those About To Rock(We Salute You)

Line-up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

Stevie Young – Rhythm Guitar

Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals

Cliff Williams – Bass

Simon Wright – Drums

This was AC/DC‘s 11th trip to Cleveland. Note that during this tour, Phil Rudd is not with the band. Instead Simon Wright, former drummer for UFO and Dio is handling the duties. He replaced Phil Rudd from 1983 – 1989 and performed on albums “Fly on the Wall” and “Blow Up Your Video.” Also,Stevie Young, Nephew of Malcolm Young and Angus Young, replaced Malcolm from April to November of 1988 during the “Blow Up Your Video” tour. Here is the video for “Heatseeker“.