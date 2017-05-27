Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Bob Dylan Lily Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts

May 27, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Bob Dylan, Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts Bob Dylan Blood on the Tracks

“Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts”, is a Bob Dylan song from the album Blood on the Tracks. An album that was long for the standard of the day. A LP so nice it was recorded twice, initially recorded in New York City in September 1974 and then re-recorded in Minneapolis in December that year; the later recording became the album track.

Not hear live per his official website, Dylan has played the song live only once on May 25, 1976, in Salt Lake City. But an inspirational song none the less, two screenplays written based on the song: one by John Kaye and commissioned by Dylan, and another written by James Byron.  Neither screenplay ever became a film.

One of he’s best songs.

