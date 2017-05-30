Bono Visits George W. Bush In Texas

In what first seemed like an unlikely pairing, Bono dropped by the ranch of former president George W. Bush to praise him for starting an AIDS treatment program called PEPFAR which has helped an estimated 11 million people in their battle with the disease.
More than 11 million people are alive today thanks to this man's creation of PEPFAR, the U.S. AIDS program that has been saving lives and preventing new HIV infections for over 10 years, with strong support from political leaders right, left, and center. That progress is all at risk now with President Trump's budget cuts, which will mean needless infections and lives lost. – Bono
The meeting happened after U2’s Houston show on Wednesday. Bono went to see Dubya, while Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Junior went to Whataburger.