Bono Visits George W. Bush In Texas

More than 11 million people are alive today thanks to this man's creation of PEPFAR, the U.S. AIDS program that has been saving lives and preventing new HIV infections for over 10 years, with strong support from political leaders right, left, and center. That progress is all at risk now with President Trump's budget cuts, which will mean needless infections and lives lost. – Bono

