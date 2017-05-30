Bono Visits George W. Bush In Texas

May 30, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: bono, George w bush, pepfar, U2

In what first seemed like an unlikely pairing, Bono dropped by the ranch of former president George W. Bush to praise him for starting an AIDS treatment program called PEPFAR which has helped an estimated 11 million people in their battle with the disease.

 

The meeting happened after U2’s Houston show on Wednesday. Bono went to see Dubya, while Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Junior went to Whataburger.

 

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live