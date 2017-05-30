TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (May 30th) is Paul Simon and Edie Brickell‘s 25th wedding anniversary.

Where did they first meet?

a) At a New York Yankees game

b) At a barbecue at his house in Montauk, NY.

c) Backstage at a Simon and Garfunkel reunion show

d) On the set of Saturday Night Live, where she was the week’s musical guest

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Ozzy Osbourne‘s Black Rain debuts at number-three on the Billboard album chart. It’s Ozzy’s best chart showing as a solo artist.

1980-Carl Radle, who was the bassist in Derek & the Dominos and Delaney and Bonnie & Friends, dies of a chronic kidney problem at age 34.

1975-Paul McCartney & Wings release Venus and Mars in England. The album includes the number-one single “Listen to What the Man Says.”

1975-The Who records “Slip Kid” and “Squeeze Box.”

1973-George Harrison releases his second chart-topping album, Living in the Material World, which contains “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth).”

1971-Three dozen Grateful Dead fans are treated for hallucinations caused by LSD unwittingly ingested in spiked apple drink served at San Francisco’s Winterland.

1971-In London, David and Angie Bowie become parents of a son they name Zowie Bowie, who grows up to become the successful movie director Duncan Jones. (Jones was Bowie’s original surname.)

1968-The Beatles hold their first recording session for The White Album at Abbey Road. The first song they work on is John Lennon‘s “Revolution One.”

1967-Jefferson Airplane is the subject of a Look magazine story that dubs their music “love rock” and profiles the individual members, their friends and life in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.