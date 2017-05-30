Where did they first meet?
a) At a New York Yankees game
b) At a barbecue at his house in Montauk, NY.
c) Backstage at a Simon and Garfunkel reunion show
d) On the set of Saturday Night Live, where she was the week’s musical guest
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today (May 30th) is Paul Simon and Edie Brickell‘s 25th wedding anniversary.
Where did they first meet?
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2007-Ozzy Osbourne‘s Black Rain debuts at number-three on the Billboard album chart. It’s Ozzy’s best chart showing as a solo artist.
1980-Carl Radle, who was the bassist in Derek & the Dominos and Delaney and Bonnie & Friends, dies of a chronic kidney problem at age 34.
1975-Paul McCartney & Wings release Venus and Mars in England. The album includes the number-one single “Listen to What the Man Says.”
1975-The Who records “Slip Kid” and “Squeeze Box.”
1973-George Harrison releases his second chart-topping album, Living in the Material World, which contains “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth).”
1971-Three dozen Grateful Dead fans are treated for hallucinations caused by LSD unwittingly ingested in spiked apple drink served at San Francisco’s Winterland.
1971-In London, David and Angie Bowie become parents of a son they name Zowie Bowie, who grows up to become the successful movie director Duncan Jones. (Jones was Bowie’s original surname.)
1968-The Beatles hold their first recording session for The White Album at Abbey Road. The first song they work on is John Lennon‘s “Revolution One.”
1967-Jefferson Airplane is the subject of a Look magazine story that dubs their music “love rock” and profiles the individual members, their friends and life in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.
BIRTHDAYS
Peter Keys (Pisarczyk) – 52 years old
Lynyrd Skynyrd/ex-George Clinton and P-Funk keyboardist. Born 1965.
Tom Morello – 53 years old
The Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave guitarist has toured extensively as a member of Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band. On his own, he sings and plays as The Nightwatchman. Born 1964.
Nicky “Topper” Headon – 62 years old
Ex-Clash drummer. Born 1955.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) On the set of Saturday Night Live, where she was the week’s musical guest