The Daily Cut: The Beatles “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds”

The Beatles: “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds”

ALBUM: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Not released as a single, but the album it kicked off topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and became the best-selling album of the 1960s.

Stereo remix producer Giles Martin, the son of original producer George Martin, tells what he thought as he worked on “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.” “I just thought, ‘It’s just the Farfisa organ played by Paul, bass guitar and John’s vocal.’ And I thought, ‘How do you make that into stereo that sounds cool?’ And I decided to chop each note of the Farfisa organ so that it pans across the spectrum. You’ll now be able to hear John’s voice in the center, but it’s more space-y. And now we have phasing on Paul’s voice, which is what he wants – he did it on the mono. So listen out for that. It’s much more psychedelic than the stereo, but it’s similar to the mono.”

he Beatles released the 50th Anniversary Edition of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on Friday. The actual 50th anniversary of the album’s release is Thursday (June 1st).