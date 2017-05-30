Tiger In The Rough

Boy I bet none of us saw this coming. Holiday weekend, cops are doing an all out looking for you being buzzed behind the wheel and this guy doesn’t call Uber? Tiger Woods lives on the very exclusive Florida community of Star Island, where home sites start at around 2 million. Build a house there that’s certainly not the typical 3 bedroom, 2 bath house and you’ve spent close to 10 million before you even get the keys. And that’s just for the lowest priced model. Woods is taking full responsibility for this by saying he pretty much made a mistake, and had a bad reaction to prescription meds he was taking for his latest back surgery. When he was stopped by Jupiter, Florida police at 3 in the morning.

Mike Lupica of The New York Daily News has his opinion on this HERE. Not a good day on the course if you will for the former #1 ranked player in the world. Who’s now currently ranked #876.

Have a great day and thanks.