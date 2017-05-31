Browns Sign LB Christian Kirksey to 4 Year Extension

The Cleveland Browns locked down a key building block to their defense as linebacker Christian Kirksey has signed a 4 year extension with the team.

Kirksey is coming off a career year in which he led the team with 148 tackles, good enough for third most in the league. The fourth year pro out of Iowa also chipped in 2.5 sacks and 3 passes defended while only missing 2 snaps on defense all season.

The NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the extension is worth $38 million with $20 million of that guaranteed which would make Kirksey the fifth highest paid linebacker in the NFL.

Kirksey said, “First and foremost I want to thank the Haslams for this opportunity and the organization for believing in me. Hue Jackson has been telling me from day one that I have a chance to be a great player in this league and for them to offer me this contract speaks volumes. I am glad to be here and to be a Brown for a long time. This is my home. This is where I want to be. I love my teammates and we are ready to get this thing rolling. I am excited for the future.”

So far in his career, Kirksey has tallied 29 starts, 271 tackles, 8 sacks, 7 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.