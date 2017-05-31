TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham would have turned 69 today (May 31st).
What is the name of the last band Bonham and Robert Plant played in together before joining what would become Led Zeppelin?
a) Hobbstweedle
b) A Way of Life
c) Band of Joy
d) Crawling King Snakes (They played together in this band earlier than Band of Joy.)
ANNIVERSARIES
1982-The Rolling Stones play an unannounced show at London’s 100 Club, which six years earlier had featured The Sex Pistols in one of Britain’s first punk shows.
1977-Emerson, Lake and Palmer begin a U.S. tour accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.
1976-Paul McCartney, in the midst of the hugely successful Wings Over America tour and Capitol’s release of The Beatles‘ Rock and Roll Music compilation, is on the cover of Time magazine.
1974-Bruce Springsteen opens for Black Oak Arkansas at the Agora Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio.
1973-Disappointed with sessions in Jamaica, Elton John heads to France to record his next album. Tentatively titled Silent Movies and Talking Pictures, it is finally released as Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.
1969-On drummer John Bonham‘s 21st birthday, Led Zeppelin closes out its second U-S tour with a show at New York’s Fillmore East.
1968-The Rolling Stones release “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” in America.
BIRTHDAYS
John Bonham – Died in 1980
The hard-hitting Led Zeppelin drummer nicknamed Bonzo died in his sleep of asphyxiation resulting from heavy drinking on September 25th 1980. He was 32. Born 1948.
Mike Edwards – Died in 2010
The Electric Light Orchestra‘s original cellist was in the group from 1972-’75, playing on four of the group’s albums. He was killed in a freak accident on September 3rd, 2010 when a bale of hay rolled down a hill and collided with the van he was driving. He was 62. Born 1948.
Peter Yarrow – 79 years old
Peter, Paul and Mary were the best-selling folk trio of the ’60s and helped introduce Bob Dylan‘s songs to the mainstream. “If I Had a Hammer” was their first hit. “Leaving on a Jet Plane” (written by John Denver) was their only number-one. He also co-wrote and produced Mary McGregor‘s 1977 smash “Torn Between Two Lovers.” Born 1938.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Band of Joy