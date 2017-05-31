TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham would have turned 69 today (May 31st).

What is the name of the last band Bonham and Robert Plant played in together before joining what would become Led Zeppelin? a) Hobbstweedle

b) A Way of Life

c) Band of Joy

d) Crawling King Snakes (They played together in this band earlier than Band of Joy.)

ANNIVERSARIES

1982-The Rolling Stones play an unannounced show at London’s 100 Club, which six years earlier had featured The Sex Pistols in one of Britain’s first punk shows.

1977-Emerson, Lake and Palmer begin a U.S. tour accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

1976-Paul McCartney, in the midst of the hugely successful Wings Over America tour and Capitol’s release of The Beatles‘ Rock and Roll Music compilation, is on the cover of Time magazine.

1974-Bruce Springsteen opens for Black Oak Arkansas at the Agora Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio.

1973-Disappointed with sessions in Jamaica, Elton John heads to France to record his next album. Tentatively titled Silent Movies and Talking Pictures, it is finally released as Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

1969-On drummer John Bonham‘s 21st birthday, Led Zeppelin closes out its second U-S tour with a show at New York’s Fillmore East.

1968-The Rolling Stones release “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” in America.

BIRTHDAYS