The Daily Cut: The Beatles “Fixing a Hole”

The Beatles: “Fixing a Hole”

ALBUM: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Not released as a single, but the album it kicked off topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and became the best-selling album of the 1960s.

Due to a scheduling conflict at Abbey Road, the first session for “Fixing a Hole” actually took place at Regent Sound Studio. Stereo remix producer Giles Martin, the son of original producer George Martin, says that something far more memorable than that took place even before Paul McCartney left the house on the day of the session. ”Paul actually had a knock at the door and a man who said he was Jesus came and Jesus came to the session. Sat with them and they recorded it in three takes. They used the first take – Paul’s playing harpsichord and singing live and John’s playing bass and Ringo’s playing drums. They went back to Abbey Road, they re-recorded the harpsichord, bass and some more percussion, more drums, and I think Paul plays the guitar, as well. This is the sound of the band and the construction of almost a perfect pop song.”

The Beatles released the 50th Anniversary Edition of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on Friday. The actual 50th anniversary of the album’s release is Thursday (June 1st).