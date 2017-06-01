Cavaliers To Debut New Team Logos For 2017-18 Season

The NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers have introduced an updated logo collection that will launch in the upcoming 2017-18 season that simplifies and modernizes the look of the Cavaliers brand. The Cavs worked with Nike, Inc. on the new designs to infuse the most popular existing features of the franchise’s brand identity with new designs that reflect the progress and success of the team and organization.

The Cavs collaborated with the design team at Nike, who will become the NBA’s official uniform provider for the 2017-18 season, to create a logo suite that will complement the look of the new Cavaliers uniforms which will be unveiled later this summer. In addition, as part of a recently announced partnership between the Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Goodyear’s iconic Wingfoot logo will appear on the Cavs player jerseys.

The new Cavaliers logos will carry forward both the popular “C-Sword” and “C” logos from previous years, as well as the original expression of Cavaliers Wine & Gold, the team’s first colors in their inaugural 1970 season, which were re-introduced in 2010-11. Navy remains a complimentary color, while black is officially introduced as a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette. Black is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals when they beat the Warriors in Golden State. The Cavaliers were the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit en route to winning the NBA Championship.

The new logo collection also includes a new wordmark, a new secondary shield logo, and a new global shield logo.

“While the foundation of the Cavaliers brand remains steeped in traditions that link generations of fans, it is important that our brand identity reflects who we are in the present and where we are going in the future,” said Cavaliers CMO Tracy Marek.

BRAND STORYTELLING

The Cavaliers are modern-day champions who carry the “sword” for Cleveland. The franchise demonstrates teamwork to conquer all challenges and defy all odds to prove anything is possible. The ‘All for One. One for All.’ spirit serves to unite our community with pride and confidence.

The C-Sword (Primary): The sword evokes the spirit of the resilience of Cleveland. Introduced in 2003, the C-Sword is the anchor to the Cavaliers’ brand. It is one of the key symbols of the Cavaliers organization and serves as the iconic image of strength and dedication. This logo carries forward the previous Cavaliers’ identity, undergoing two simple modifications: the subtle white accent in the hilt of the sword has been removed; and a consistent gold outline has been added around the sword.

The “C”: The “C” stands for something bigger than the Cavaliers. It stands for Cleveland – a city united. The “C” also represents the Cavaliers commitment to champion our hometown both on and off the court. The “C” now officially joins the Cavaliers logo collection. The “C” has been used at center court at Quicken Loans Arena for each of the past four seasons and continues to gain popularity.

The Shield (Secondary): The Shield represents the Cavaliers commitment to Defend the Land. The shield evokes the spirit of a modern defender. Introduction of the shield also represents the mark of a crusader, and the tool of a defender. The Shield is a direct nod to the most faithful and passionate of Cavaliers fans, including members of Wine & Gold United, who stand together in loyalty and support of the Cavaliers and are symbolic of the “All for One. One for All.” mindset and spirit.

The Shield (Global): The new global logo merges elements from across the logo suite into one united logo to capture Cleveland’s emergence and the Cavaliers prominent brand presence within the international marketplace.

Wordmarks: The new Cavaliers wordmarks introduce a new aggressive look that represents the substantial progress of the franchise. The new sharp edges of the Cleveland Cavaliers and CAVS typeface are inspired from notions of a defender and the motion of a sword.