TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Forty-two years to the day (June 1st, 1975) after he played his first American show with The Rolling Stones, guitarist Ronnie Wood celebrates his 70th birthday.

Ronnie first made records with a mid-’60s British quartet that had the same name as a hit-making American group of that same period, though with a different spelling. What was Ronnie’s band called? a) The Tyrtles

b) The Critterz

c) The Birds (the American group was The Byrds)

d) The Monkeys

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Eagles Live in Australia, filmed during the band’s Melbourne, Australia show the previous November, airs on NBC.

1999-The late Freddie Mercury of Queen is honored with a stamp in Great Britain.

1982-Ex-Clash drummer Nicky “Topper” Headon is arrested in London for stealing a bus stop sign.

1979-The Knack release Get the Knack, one year to the day after the group’s first live appearance, at L-A’s Whisky A-Go-Go. The album goes gold in 13 days.

1978-Joe Walsh‘s “Life’s Been Good” is released.

1975-On his 28th birthday, Ron Wood plays his first show in America with The Rolling Stones in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

1973-Live and Let Die, the James Bond movie with a title track by Paul McCartney & Wings, opens.

1972-Eagles release a self-titled debut album.

1967-The Beatles release Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in the U-K. The album (which is released one day later in the U-S) is praised by fans and critics, and will spend the summer atop the U-S charts.

1964-The Rolling Stones arrive in the U-S for the first time at JFK Airport in New York, where they hold a press conference. Later, they appear on Murray the K‘s WINS radio show.