Late For Your Graduation, Try Plan B

I had the pleasure and honor of attending the commencement ceremonies for The Class of 2017 of St. Ed’s this past Sunday at Lakewood Civic Auditorium. Have you been anywhere near Franklin Road between Bunts and Warren? It’s all under construction but graduates and those attending were able to transverse okay into the auditorium for the 1 pm ceremony.

However for this college graduate HERE, he was stuck on the subway and missed his commencement ceremony and what a nice ceremony he’ll remember for years to come.

Thanks to WABC-TV in New York City for the story. Have a great day, and if they’re in order, congrats to you and yours on your high school or college graduation.