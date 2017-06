You hear Little Steven Van Zandt every Sunday night at 10pm on Little Steven’s Underground Garage right here on ‘NCX and he has also has been all over your TV screen, but now he returns to the concert stage as the main man. “Soulfire” is the new album that we talked about, and went on to chatting about acting, concert promoting, and being back in the spotlight. You can listen above.

Wow! Now there’s a guy that does more in one year than most of us do in a lifetime.