Never Heard Of Jason Isbell? Well, You Should Fix That…

I love it when somebody turns me on to some cool new music I wasn’t aware of. And with that in mind, I’m hear to suggest that, if you haven’t already done it, you check out Jason Isbell. He originally surfaced as a member of the band The Drive-by Truckers before heading out on his own in 2007. Since then he’s released three solo albums with 2013’s “Southeastern” being one the best albums I’ve heard in quite some time.

He’s been pigeon-holed in that somewhere-between-rock-and-country-territory usually referred to as Americana…but don’t let the label deter one way or the other. If you’re a fan of great songwriting and singing you need to check him out. His new album, “The Nashville Sound” will be released on June 16th.

Click HERE for the interview…