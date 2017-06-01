The Daily Cut: The Beatles “A Day in the Life”

June 1, 2017 8:25 AM
The Beatles: “A Day in the Life”

ALBUM: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Not released as a single, but the album it ended topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and became the best-selling album of the 1960s.

Stereo remix producer Giles Martin, the son of original producer George Martin, shares his thoughts on remixing “A Day in the Life.” “‘A Day in the Life’ was the most challenging, because it’s such a beautiful recorded song. The drums on the mono, that beautiful almost orchestral drum part, they almost explode out of the speaker. The stereo we really tried to re-create the same thing. And we actually, because the orchestral crescendo was recorded on four separate takes, we can now combine those and create a much more dynamic orchestral crescendo. And Sam, the engineer, when we got to the end he goes, ‘Do you think the piano’s too loud?’ And I was like, ‘That can never be too loud. That should be the loudest thing on earth.’”

Today (June 1st) is the 50th anniversary of the British release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

