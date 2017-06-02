TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (June 2nd) is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. release of The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Which one of these actors does not appear on the cover of Sgt. Peppers? a) Tony Curtis

b) Sean Connery

c) Marlon Brando

d) Marilyn Monroe

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Paul McCartney receives the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at the White House. He sings “Michelle” in front of first lady Michelle Obama, as well as “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude.”

2008-Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bo Diddley dies of heart failure at his home in Archer, Florida at age 79.

2008-The Hard Rock Park, the world’s first rock and roll theme park, celebrates its grand opening. Situated on 55 acres in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the park has more than 50 attractions, including Led Zeppelin – The Ride, the Eagles‘ Life in the Fast Lane roller coaster and The Moody Blues‘ Nights in White Satin – The Ride. Eagles and the Moodys perform at the opening celebrations. PS: The park files for bankruptcy in the fall.

2006-Former Tubes and Grateful Dead keyboardist Vince Welnick commits suicide at his Bay Area (California) home. He was 55.

1989-52-year-old Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman marries 19-year-old model Mandy Smith. They divorce two years later. Complicating family affairs, his son briefly dates her mother! (If that relationship had led to marriage, the elder Wyman would have become his own son’s son-in-law.)

1978-Bruce Springsteen releases his fourth album, Darkness on the Edge of Town.

1973-The Electric Light Orchestra kicks off its first U-S tour in San Diego.

1967-At London’s UFO Club, Jimi Hendrix, Pete Townshend, Eric Burdon and various Yardbirds attend a Pink Floyd concert at which guitarist Syd Barrett barely participates.

1967-David Bowie releases a self-titled debut album in Britain.

1967-The Beatles release the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in the U-S.

1964-The Rolling Stones make their first U-S network TV appearance, on ABC’s late night Les Crane Show.