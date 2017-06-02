The Daily Cut: The Beatles “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite”

The Beatles: “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite”

ALBUM: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

YEAR: 1967

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Not released as a single, but the album it was on topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and became the best-selling album of the 1960s.

Stereo remix producer Giles Martin thinks that with its swirling calliope sounds — played, incidentally, by his father, the late George Martin — “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite” is one of the cuts on Sgt. Pepper’s that benefits the most from the new stereo mix. “Being of the benefit for us is we can take the original things like the chopped calliope tracks to create the circus sounds – and we found the tape of those – and so they can now fly around your head. And we can pan things so that they move from left to right much more precisely than they could have done in the original mix, which they didn’t do as much of. And so we try to create that feeling that you’re into the circus.”

Today (June 2nd) is the 50th anniversary of the American release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

