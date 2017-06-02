Water Tower Spells S-E-X

June 2, 2017 8:51 AM

I regret to first inform you that the Cavs lost by 22, dropped Game of the NBA Finals last night at Golden State. So let’s go find a story more enjoyable, or pleasurable like what happened HERE in a town outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Must not be a union painting crew because they would have finished the job. I’m thinking the town of Sussex must’ve hired a crew by the hour. The job super probably then explains that they have to come back tomorrow to finish the job because it’s 5 O’Clock and we don’t get paid any overtime.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee has this story about the half done job on the water tower. You have a great weekend, and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

 

