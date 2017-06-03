Classic Rock Almanac June 3, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-The all-star concert for the Golden Jubilee celebration of England’s Queen Elizabeth takes place in London. The lineup includes Queen, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Ozzy Osbourne, Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Ray Davies, Brian Wilson, Joe Cocker and Phil Collins

2001-Tom Petty marries his second wife, Dana York, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas after a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers show there. On June 21st, they’ll have a second ceremony at their Malibu home for friends and family, officiated by Little Richard.

1997-Boston releases its Greatest Hits album.

1993-U2 signs a 10-year, six-album deal with Island Records that includes a 25-percent royalty rate.

1990-Ex-Dead Boys and Lords of the New Church singer Stiv Bators, 40, dies in Paris of internal injuries several days after being hit by a car.

1976-Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” single goes gold.

1972-The Rolling Stones begin their North American Exile on Main Street tour in Vancouver, with Stevie Wonder as their opening act.

1970-Jimi Hendrix‘s Band of Gypsys album goes gold.

1970-Ray Davies flies from New York to London to re-record one word in The Kinks‘ “Lola.” Due to a B-B-C policy barring commercial references in songs, “Coca-Cola” has to be sung as “cherry cola” in order to receive airplay.

1969-Elton John‘s first album, Empty Sky, is released in Britain. It is finally released in the U.S. in 1976.

1967-The Doors‘ “Light My Fire” debuts on the Billboard singles chart. Two months later, the song reaches number-one.

1964-Ringo Starr collapses in London after a photo session for The Saturday Evening Post the day before a European tour begins. The Beatles‘ drummer is admitted to London’s University College Hospital with tonsillitis and a throat infection. Brian Epstein and George Martin draft Jimmy Nicol as Starr’s fill-in. Ringo rejoins the band in Australia nine days later.