Classic Rock Almanac June 4, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Yes cancel their 40th anniversary tour due to singer Jon Anderson’s respiratory problems. He was hospitalized in May after suffering a severe asthma attack and has been told to not work for at least six months. Later in the year Chris Squire, Alan White and Steve Howe will hire an Anderson sound-alike and go on tour.

2004-Eric Clapton‘s three-day Crossroads Guitar Festival begins at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The charity event also features John Mayer, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, ZZ Top, Carlos Santana, BB King, Joe Walsh, James Taylor, Jimmie Vaughan and many others.

2003-Led Zeppelin‘s How the West Was Won debuts on top of the album chart with just over 154-thousand copies its first week in stores. The accompanying DVD, on sales of just under 120-thousand copies its first week in stores, is the week’s best-selling music D-V-D.

1997-Ronnie Lane, co-founder of The Small Faces and The Faces and one-album collaborator with Pete Townshend, dies in a Colorado hospital at the age of 51. He’d battled multiple sclerosis for nearly 20 years.

1986-Bob Dylan marries his second wife, Carolyn Y. Dennis. The marriage will end in divorce after four years.

1984-Bruce Springsteen‘s Born in the U.S.A. album is released. It will spend seven weeks at number-one in Billboard and yield seven Top 10 singles.

1977-Supertramp releases “Give a Little Bit” as a single.

1974-Paul McCartney gets a gold record for “Band on the Run.”

1967-With Paul McCartney and George Harrison in the audience, The Jimi Hendrix Experience opens its show at London’s Saville Theater with “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

BIRTHDAYS

Reeves Gabrels – 61 years old

The Cure/ex-David Bowie/ex-Tin Machine guitarist. Born 1956.