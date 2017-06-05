Cavs Down 2-0 To Golden State

June 5, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: 2017 nba finals, cleveland cavaliers, golden state warriors

Hope I’m wrong, but I’m not feeling a repeat for the Cavaliers this year. The Warriors have a major chip on their shoulder. So much for Kevin Durant being a newbie, not being able to adapt to the NBA Finals stage. Durant has only taken over the first two games of the finals by scoring 38 and 33 points respectively and who knew he could also block shots? Kevin Durant swatted five during last night’s Game 2.

So how confident are you feeling for games 3 and 4 here this coming Wednesday and Friday night? If it’s not over by Friday, a moral victory might be achieved if this thing goes five.

Thanks to Connor Letourneau from SFGate.com with his analysis of that 132-113 loss HERE.

Have a great day.

 

