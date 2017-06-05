TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain celebrates his 65th birthday today (June 5th).

What was Nicko’s name at birth?

a) Nicholas Bryan

b) Brian Nicholas

c) Nicholas McBragg

d) Michael McBrain

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd pleads guilty in New Zealand to common assault following an incident with his ex-girlfriend the previous March.

2007-Soundgarden / Audioslave singer Chris Cornell releases his first solo album, Carry On.

2007-Paul McCartney releases his 21st solo album, Memory Almost Full. It’s his first album through his deal with Starbucks.

2002-Former Ramones bassist Dee Dee Ramone (born Douglas Colvin) dies of an accidental drug overdose at his Los Angeles home. He was 49.

2000-Pearl Jam announce they will be releasing “official bootlegs” of their entire European tour.

1997-The Allman Brothers Band announces two new members–guitarist Jack Pearson and bassist Otiel Burbridge replace Warren Haynes and Allen Woody, who had left to concentrate on Government Mule.

1996-Courtney Love announces plans to tear down the carriage house where her late husband, Kurt Cobain, committed suicide in April 1994.

1979-Blues legend Muddy Waters, who is 64 at the time, marries Marva Jean Brooks on her 25th birthday.

1977-Alice Cooper‘s pet boa constrictor dies after being bitten by a rat it was trying to eat. Cooper holds a public audition to replace the snake, which is part of his act.

1975-The reclusive Syd Barrett unexpectedly turns up at Abbey Road studio, where Pink Floyd is recording Wish You Were Here. “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” is reportedly about the troubled Floyd founder.

1969-Feast of Friends, a 40-minute documentary film about The Doors, has its premiere in Los Angeles.

1969-The Rolling Stones finish recording “Honky Tonk Women” at London’s Olympic Studios.

1964-The Rolling Stones play their first U.S. concert, at Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino, California, along with The Chiffons, Bobby Comstock and Bobby Goldsboro. “Not Fade Away” opens The Stones’ set, which also includes the Lennon-McCartney song “I Wanna Be Your Man,” Rufus Thomas‘s “Walkin’ the Dog” and Marvin Gaye‘s “Can I Get a Witness.”