Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Aerosmith Kings And Queens

Aerosmith – Kings And Queens

There are a huge number of great Aerosmith songs but the is something special about “Kings and Queens”. Although it does get requested in the Saturday Night Live House Party as often as other songs from Aerosmith it’s a song. The song was included on the albums Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits in 1980 and Greatest Hits 1973–1988 in 2004, but was considerably edited, with many of the guitar parts removed. This edited version is sometimes heard on radio, although many rock stations do play the full version.

“Kings and Queens” is a power ballad performed by American hard rock band Aerosmith. It was written by Steven Tyler, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Jack Douglas, their producer, who helped the band write many of the songs on Draw the Line. Douglas also played the mandolin featured in the song. The song first appeared on the album Draw the Line in December 1977 and was released as a single on February 21, 1978. The song was also used as a B-side to Aerosmith’s version of The Beatles’ “Come Together,” released to promote the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band film and soundtrack.

“Kings and Queens” is a master track in the game Guitar Hero: Aerosmith and is unlocked upon beating the last song, “Train Kept A-Rollin”.