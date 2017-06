After battling a multitude of physical ailments that kept him off tour for 10 years a comeback appeared to be “Against All Odds”, and that’s just the song he began his tour with. During Friday’s ┬átour debut at Liverpool’s Echo Arena Collins sat for much of the show due to recovery from back surgery.

See more videos & a setlist HERE

Collins did play drums but not Phil. His 15 year old son Nicholas handled those duties.