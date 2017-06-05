The Daily Cut: The Allman Brothers Band “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More”

The Allman Brothers Band: “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More”

ALBUM: Eat a Peach

YEAR: 1972

WRITERS: Gregg Allman

The first single off Eat a Peach only peaked at number-77 the Billboard Hot 100, but became an FM rock radio staple.

When Duane Allman lost his life in a motorcycle accident during the recording of Eat a Peach, the task of finishing the album was a difficult one. Gregg Allman, who’s now buried alongside Duane, told how his song “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More” fit in with that troubled time. “I wrote that right after my brother’s death, ‘cause we were three sides into Eat a Peach when he had is accident and we had to go back in the studio and finish it. It’s about you never know how much you lean on someone until they die. It was just a song about picking yourself back up and real sad. Then we put “Melissa” on it and Dickey wrote “Les Brers in A Minor.” It was pretty tough. I think I weighed out at about 137 pounds.”

Two days ago, Gregg Allman was laid to rest next to his brother Duane at Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, Georgia.