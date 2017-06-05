The Wall Live Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle – Tour Of The Total Solar Eclipse Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino NP

June 5, 2017 12:00 AM

The Wall Live Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle – Tour Of The Total Solar Eclipse

WHEN: Saturday, September 2nd at 8pm
WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
TICKETS: On Sale Friday, June 9th at 10am

PRESALE: Thursday June 8th 10am-10pm
OFFER CODE: WNCX

Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

Tickets available at the venue box office or online at Ticketmaster.com

The Wall Live Extravaganza has created a unique and original rock spectacle unlike anything, anywhere previously seen. Sets, props, costumes, effects, and projection evoke a “Floydian spectacle”

