TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Simon and Garfunkel recorded “Fakin’ It” 50 years ago today (June 6th, 1967).

What occupation is the song’s narrator sure he had in a prior life? a) tinker

b) tailor

c) soldier

d) spy

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Roger Waters gives his final performance of Pink Floyd‘s Dark Side of the Moon in the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia.

2006-Billy Preston, the keyboardist and singer who recorded with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones and toured with Ray Charles and Little Richard before becoming a hit-maker in the 1970s, dies of kidney failure at 59.

1997-Iggy Pop dislocates a shoulder and gashes his head diving off the stage at a Columbus, Ohio show when the crowd parts and lets him fall instead of catching him.

1982-Peace Sunday: We Have a Dream, an anti-nuclear concert at The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, draws over 85,000 to hear Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, CSN, Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Gary U.S. Bonds and Bonnie Raitt.

1972-David Bowie releases Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, the album that makes him a star in the U.S.

1970-In Syd Barrett‘s first public appearance since leaving Pink Floyd two years earlier, he does four songs backed by Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and Humble Pie drummer Jerry Shirley at the Extravaganza 70 Music and Fashion Festival at the Olympia in London.

1969-Jeff Beck Group singer Rod Stewart signs a solo contract with Mercury Records.

1965-The Rolling Stones release “Satisfaction.” Carrying the London Records serial number 9766, the single becomes the British band’s first U-S chart-topper.

1964-The future David Bowie releases his first record: “Liza Jane” is a single credited to Davy Jones and the King Bees.

1962-The Beatles audition for EMI in London, playing such originals as “PS I Love You,” “Love Me Do” and “Ask Me Why.” George Martin recommends that the label (which is the UK parent of Capitol Records) sign the band, but tells manager Brian Epstein they need to replace drummer Pete Best.