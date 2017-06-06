The Day Gregg Allman Went Back To High School…

June 6, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Cher, gregg allman

Following his untimely death the Gregg Allman stories are everywhere; but here’s a cool one I’d never heard. It seems that back in 1976 Gregg was doing a little time at a rehab clinic in Buffalo, New York, when two kids from Canisius High School contacted him to see if he would make a visit to the school. Quite a long-shot, huh?

Well, Gregg, along with his then wife, Cher,  did them one better and surprised the student body with a concert. Ask and you shall receive indeed!

Read more of the story and see photos from buffalonews.com HERE

You can also check an audio recording of the concert HERE

 

