The Daily Cut: The Who “See Me, Feel Me”

The Who: “See Me, Feel Me”

ALBUM: Tommy

YEAR: album version (as part of “We’re Not Gonna Take It”) 1969; single edit: 1970

WRITERS: Pete Townshend

Peaked at number-12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“See Me, Feel Me” is the signature theme of The Who‘s rock opera Tommy. In a 1980s interview, Pete Townshend talked about where it may have originated. “I don’t know where that came from, but what makes it so powerful is obviously it was something that came from me — something that happened, or something that drives me, something I keep coming back to. If you look through the lyrics of my songs sometimes, you just see little signals — you know, ‘You didn’t hear it, you didn’t feel it,’ denial. And when I wrote the ‘See me, feel me, touch me, heal me’ thing, I felt like a child who’d suffered the most immense sexual abuse or emotional deprivation. And this came from right down inside and came out into music.”

Pete Townshend won the Best Original Score Tony Award for the Broadway production of The Who’s Tommy 25 years ago today (June 6th, 1992).