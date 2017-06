Rhino records celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Doors 1st chart topping song “Light My Fire” by releasing a special edition of the 45 rpm record. They chose the original sleeve from the Japanese release for whatever reason. This extremely edited version, it runs 2:55, will be available July 29th.

Full info HERE

Only 7500 copies will be made making the $7.98 price an investment of sorts, although that’s more than the entire album cost back in ’67.