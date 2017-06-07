Cavs-Warriors Game 3 Prediction

June 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: 2017 nba finals, cleveland cavaliers, forbes.com, golden state warriors

So now that they’ve had a little more than 2 days think about that 19 point loss in Game 2, do the Cavaliers have an answer for Kevin Durant? A now firing from 3 point range Steph Curry? Add a rejuvenated and emotional lift of Golden State head coach Steve Kerr returning to the bench and this sure isn’t like last year when the Cavs were also down to these guys 0-2.

Thanks to Forbes.com HERE, is their prediction for what happens tonight and Friday for Game 4. Plus if this NBA Finals series extends past that Game 4 too.

Have a great day.

 

