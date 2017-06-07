TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Jane’s Addiction and one-time Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro turns 50 years old today (June 7th).

Which one of these hits does Navarro play guitar on as a session musician? a) Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

b) Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know”

c) Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason”

d) David Lee Roth’s “California Girls”

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Facing a debilitating spinal condition that would have made him an invalid, American guitarist-singer Bob Welch, an early ’70s member of Fleetwood Mac and a solo star (“Sentimental Lady,” “Ebony Eyes”), commits suicide in his Tennessee home. He was 66.

2008-Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones join Foo Fighters at London’s Wembley Stadium to perform “Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Ramble On.”

2007-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora enters a rehab facility in California to address an alcohol problem.

2007-Jackson Browne is among those inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.

2005-Ringo Starr releases a new album, Choose Love. Two tracks feature guest stars — Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders joins Ringo on “Don’t Hang Up,” and Billy Preston is on “Oh My Lord.”

1994-Boston releases its fourth album, Walk On.

1970-The Who begins a U-S tour by performing Tommy at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

1969-The Who‘s Tommy enters the Billboard chart at number-96. It will peak at number-seven, but return after the success of their next album, Live at Leeds, and go to number-four. An all-star rendition of the songs with an orchestra makes the Top 5 in 1973, and the soundtrack of Ken Russell‘s Tommy movie reaches number-two in 1975.

1969-The Johnny Cash Show debuts on ABC. Bob Dylan is the show’s first guest star.

1963-The Rolling Stones‘ first single, a cover of Chuck Berry‘s “Come On,” is released in the U-K. That same day, the group makes its T-V debut on Britain’s Thank Your Lucky Stars.