Def Leppard Prep ‘Hysteria’ 30th Anniversary Box Set

By Robyn Collins

Def Leppard are releasing a remastered box set of 1987’s Hysteria, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their best-selling record.

Related: Def Leppard Announce 2017 Tour Dates with Poison, Tesla

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been thirty years since the release of Hysteria…..In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday,” says frontman Joe Elliott. “So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us.”

“I look back at the whole Hysteria experience with excitement along with fond and tragic memories, adds guitarist Phil Collen. “It was our commercial zenith thanks to Mutt Lange’s insistence that we create an artistic hybrid between hard rock and pop top 40 music using every genre available as an inspiration. It was a rock album that would garner seven hit singles. Mission accomplished.”

The album features the mega hits”Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Animal,” “Love Bites,” “Hysteria,” “Rocket,” and “Armageddon It” and has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

The set will be available on August 4 in multiple formats, check out the full tracklisting below.

CD One (Remastered Hysteria)

1. “Women”

2. “Rocket”

3. “Animal”

4. “Love Bites”

5. “Pour Some Sugar On Me”

6. “Armageddon It”

7. “Gods Of War”

8. “Don’t Shoot Shotgun”

9. “Run Riot”

10. “Hysteria”

11. “Excitable”

12. “Love And Affection”

CD Two

1. “Tear It Down” (B-side)

2. “I Wanna Be Your Hero” (Retro Active)

3. “Ride Into The Sun (Retro Active)

4. “Ring Of Fire” (B-Side)

5. “Women” (Radio Edit)

6. “Rocket” (Lunar Mix) (Radio Edit)

7. “Love Bites” (Radio Edit)

8. “Hysteria” (Radio Edit)

9. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” (Radio Edit)

10. “Armageddon It” (Radio Edit)

11. “Release Me” (Stumpus Maximus)

12. Classic Album – Hysteria (BBC Radio Documentary)

CD Three

1. “Rocket” (The Lunar Mix – Extended Version) (B-Side)

2. “Armageddon It” (The Nuclear Mix) (12″ Single)

3. “Animal” (Extended Version)

4. “Pour Some Sugar On Me” (Extended Version)

5. “Excitable” (The Orgasmic Mix) (B-Side)

6. “Rocket” (Lunar Mix) (B-Side)

7. “Rock Of Ages” (Live) (B-Side)

8. “Love And Affection” (Live) (B-Side)

9. “Billy’s Got A Gun” (Live) (B-Side)

CD Four: In The Round, In Your Face (Live)

1. “Stagefright”

2. “Rock! Rock!” (Till You Drop)

3. “Women”

4. “Too Late For Love”

5. “Hysteria

6. “Gods Of War”

7. “Die Hard The Hunter”

CD Five: In The Round, In Your Face (Live)

1. “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”

2. “Foolin'”

3. “Armageddon It”

4. “Animal”

5. “Pour Some Sugar On Me”

6. “Phil Solo”

7. “Rock Of Ages”

8. “Photograph”

DVD One

1. “Rocket” (TOTP)

2. “Pour Some Sugar On Me” (TOTP)

3. “Animal” (TOTP)

4. “Pour Some Sugar On Me” (Brit Awards)

5. “Women” (Promo Video)

6. “Animal” (Promo Video)

7. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” (Promo Video)

8. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” (US Version Live)

9. “Hysteria” (Promo Video)

10. “Love Bites” (Promo Video)

11. “Rocket” (Promo Video)

12. “Armageddon It” (Live) (Promo Video)

DVD Two (Classic Albums)

1. “Introduction”

2. “Animal”

3. “Hysteria”

4. “Rocket”

5. “Love Bites”

6. “Pour Some Sugar On Me”

Bonus Material

7. “Initial Recordings of Animal”

8. “Rick Gets Hysterical”

9. “Hysteria” (Acoustic Performance)

10. “Drumming – Return to The Status Quo”

11. “The Album According to Joe”

12. “Sugar Stripped Down”

13. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” (Acoustic Performance)

14. “Guitars, Guitars, Guitars”

15. “Windmill II and The Gods Of War”

16. “Mutt’s Vocals in The Mix”

17. “The Album is Finally Released”