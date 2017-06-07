Don’t Expect Jeremy Maclin To End Up With Browns Regardless If They’re Interested

The Browns might be interested in veteran receiver Jeremy Maclin but he probably isn’t interested in the Browns.

Maclin, who was released by Kansas City last Friday, is reportedly visiting the Bills Tuesday and the Ravens are also on his radar.

The Browns have also expressed interest in Maclin according to ESPN.

“That’s a good thing if we did,” head coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday following the team’s OTA practice. “I don’t know much about that but again…one thing I know about our group is that we’re going to continue to look for ways to improve our football team. I’ve said that numerous times and I give Sashi [Brown] credit for that.

“I think we’re always out there looking. If there’s a player available then we’re going to take a peek at him and see if he can help our football team.”

Maclin is coming off an off year for him that saw him catch just 44 passes for 536 yards and 2 touchdowns after totaling 5,086 yards and 40 touchdowns over the previous 5 seasons combined.

The Browns signed veteran Kenny Britt to a 4-year $32.5 million deal this offseason to essentially replace Terrelle Pryor, who signed with the Redskins.

With the focus on developing second-year receivers Ricardo Louis, Jordan Payton as well as Corey Coleman, it’s unlikely that the Browns will add a veteran that would end up taking practice and game reps away from the young players.

Sure the Browns might be interested but it would be surprising if he ended up in Cleveland with better options with contenders available to him.

Here are some other quick hits from OTAs Tuesday.

– Myles Garrett practiced Tuesday and did not appear limited at all. Garrett was lightning fast working through drills and off the ball, but keep in mind he’s not in pads nor is he going against Joe Thomas, yet.

– Kenny Britt is quite the talker and lover of Cleveland. After practice Britt said that the Browns haven’t had the feel of a 1-15 team since the first time he visited. He also praised the quarterbacks and the competition between them.

“We have some great quarterbacks so this is going to be one of those [competitions] that goes until the end,” Britt said. “We will see who is going to be there for the beginning of the first game.”

Britt has bought in and jumped in with both feet since signing with the Browns. He even helped recruit cornerback Jason McCourty who was signed last month.

“Sure did,” Britt said. “Actually, our wives talked to each other before he even came out here. My wife called me and told me he was taking a visit the next day. I saw him in the lunchroom. We sat down with a bunch of guys and hit it off from right there. He has been by my side since I have been at Rutgers to tell you the truth, and it has been kind of cool to have a familiar face to go against each and every day.”

– New safety Calvin Pryor, acquired last week from the New York Jets for linebacker Demario Davis didn’t want to discuss his time in the big apple or what went wrong.

“I feel like it was a great opportunity – have a fresh start, learn a new system and buy into a new culture,” Pryor said. “I had a feeling [with the Jets] drafting two safeties [I’d be moved], but I can’t control that.”

Pryor provides the Browns with more depth and options in the secondary at safety, even with the Browns selecting Jabrill Peppers.

“He is one heck of a player,” Pryor said of Peppers. “I do look forward to playing with him, whether it is in different packages or we are just on the field at the same time. I know that we both can play football. I look forward to being a great teammate and helping him out along the way.”

– Peppers is no longer limited from an injury that had him sidelined a few weeks ago.

“I’m already full-go,” Peppers said. “I was just working through a couple of things and they found it in my best interest that I sit out that one practice, but I’ve been full-go and will continue to be.”

– Defensive lineman Desmond Bryant is back and feeling like his old self. Bryant said Tuesday that although he felt that he could’ve helped make a difference during the 1-15 season, he used the time recovering from the torn pectoral muscle he suffered 2 weeks before training camp last July wisely.

“I feel great. My body feels great,” Bryant said. “One of the unforeseen benefits of kind of not playing last season is I got a chance to kind of heal up the rest of my body, as well. I really do feel great. I am looking forward to the rest of this offseason, preseason and we will get going.”

– It’s hard to tell if Gregg Williams has already made that much of a difference with the defense or if the offense is just this bad as there were mistakes galore Tuesday on that side of the ball including false starts, virtual sacks, throw-aways and throws that were off target from quarterbacks – not to mention there wasn’t much time for them to throw to begin with. Contrary to what Jackson has said, not a single one of these quarterbacks has really distinguished himself – at least in the last 3 practices that have been open to reporters.

– Receivers Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman, cornerback Joe Haden as well as offensive lineman Joe Thomas, Joe Bitonio, Austin Reiter, John Greco, Matt McCants did not practice Tuesday.