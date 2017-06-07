Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Eric Clapton Crossroads

Eric Clapton performs “Crossroads” Live!

I went down to the crossroads, fell down on my knees

Down to the crossroads, fell down on my knees

Asked the Lord above for mercy, save me if you please

I went down to the crossroads, tried to flag a ride

Down to the crossroads, tried to flag a ride

Nobody seemed to know me, everybody passed by

When I’m going down to Rosedale, take my rider by my side

Going down to Rosedale, take my rider by my side

You can still barrel house baby, on the riverside

You can still barrel house baby, on the riverside

You can run, you can run, tell my friend-boy Willie Brown

Run you can run, tell my friend-boy Willie Brown

And I’m standing at the crossroads, believe I’m sinking down