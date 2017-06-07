Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Eric Clapton Crossroads

Eric Clapton performs “Crossroads” Live!
I went down to the crossroads, fell down on my knees
Down to the crossroads, fell down on my knees
Asked the Lord above for mercy, save me if you please
I went down to the crossroads, tried to flag a ride
Down to the crossroads, tried to flag a ride
Nobody seemed to know me, everybody passed by
When I’m going down to Rosedale, take my rider by my side
Going down to Rosedale, take my rider by my side
You can still barrel house baby, on the riverside
Going down to Rosedale, take my rider by my side
Going down to Rosedale, take my rider by my side
You can still barrel house baby, on the riverside
You can run, you can run, tell my friend-boy Willie Brown
Run you can run, tell my friend-boy Willie Brown
And I’m standing at the crossroads, believe I’m sinking down
There are many versions of this song.