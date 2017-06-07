Sam Elliot Could Have Any Woman He Wanted…

June 7, 2017 3:43 PM

I was actually just having this conversation yesterday with someone here at the station. Forget George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum…it’s my considered opinion that Sam Elliot is more of a chick-magnet than any of them.

Go ahead, ask any woman you know…I bet you that Sam wins. What is it? The mustache? The Voice? The perfect hair? I don’t know but he’s not the dude you want to go up against on The Bachelor. And on-top of all that he’s got a new flick coming out called “Hero”: and that’s a totally appropriate title.

Click HERE for all the info…

