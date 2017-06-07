The Daily Cut: Jackson Browne “Doctor My Eyes”

Jackson Browne: “Doctor My Eyes”

ALBUM: Jackson Browne

YEAR: 1971



WRITER: Jackson Browne

Peaked at number-eight on the Billboard Hot 100

Jackson Browne recalls that after he scored his first hit with “Doctor My Eyes,” he was touring as a duo with lead and slide guitarist David Lindley. Although it seems weird now, Browne refused to play the song at first. He explains why, and what finally changed his mind. “I was touring all these clubs and eventually people would be calling for the radio song – ‘Play “Doctor My Eyes”’ And I’d go, ‘Well, you wouldn’t want to hear it without drums and the conga.’ And, like, we were finally playing at a girls’ college and they just kept yelling for the song and we said, ‘Well, okay.’ And then there I was playing the piano and David just cranked up the volume on the slide and we rocked that place so bad. It was, like, a very pivotal moment for me. I thought, ‘Oh, you can do that’”

Jackson Browne was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame 10 years ago today (June 7th, 2007).