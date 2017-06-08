Belmont Stakes Field Is Set

June 8, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: 2017 belmont stakes, jay privman of the daily racing form

Even though we won’t have a chance of seeing a possible Triple Crown champion this year, there’s only one who’s run in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes this year that’ll be making the mile and a half “Distance of Champions” on Saturday. That’ll be Looking At Lee who’s listed at 5-1, currently the 3rd betting favorite behind Irish War Cry (7-2) and Epicharis (4-1). Looking At Lee finished a decent 2nd in the Derby, an OK 4th in the Preakness three weeks ago.

Still a decent race to wager on with a fair amount of value to play some quality long shots and Jay Privman of The Daily Racing Form has his analysis of Saturday’s Belmont HERE.

Have a great day and happy almost Friday.

http://www.drf.com/news/belmont-stakes-lookin-lee-last-one-dancing

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live