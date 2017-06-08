TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Velver Revolver released their debut album on June 8th, 2004.

Everyone knows that three ex-members of Guns n’ Roses joined with Stone Temple Pilots founder Scott Weiland to form Velvet Revolver, but what group was guitarist Dave Kushner in just prior to joining? a) Loaded

b) Alien Crime Syndicate

c) Vendetta Red

d) Ugly Kid Joe

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Eric Clapton leads a classic rock cricket team in a charity match in Cranleigh, England. His players include Roger Waters, Bill Wyman and Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford.

1999-Def Leppard releases Euphoria.

1991-Bruce Springsteen marries bandmate Patti Scialfa at their Beverly Hills mansion. It’s his second marriage and her first.

1975-Talking Heads plays its first show at CBGB in New York.

1974-“Band on the Run” by Paul McCartney & Wings starts a three-week run at the top of the U.S. singles charts.

1970-Badfinger performs for the first time in the U.S. at a Capitol Records convention in Honolulu, which also gets sets from Quicksilver Messenger Service and the Janis Joplin-less Big Brother & the Holding Company.

1968-Citing “personal differences” as a face-saving cover for being fired over drugs, drink and disinterest in the band’s musical path, Brian Jones parts ways with the band he created, The Rolling Stones.