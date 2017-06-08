Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day AC/DC Thunderstruck

AC/DC Thunderstruck

“Thunderstruck” is the lead single on the 1990 album The Razors Edge by AC/DC. “Thunderstruck” is just one of those songs, even if you are not a AC/DC fan you find yourself rocking to this song. One more than open occasion I have pulled up to a light to see the driver next to me singing the lyrics and cranking the volume.

The song was released as a single in Germany, Australia, and Japan, and peaked at No. 5 on U.S. the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks. In 2010, “Thunderstruck” topped Triple M’s Ultimate 500 Rock Countdown in Melbourne, Australia. The top five were all AC/DC songs.