The Daily Cut: Bruce Springsteen “Two Hearts”

June 8, 2017 8:02 AM
Bruce Springsteen: “Two Hearts”

ALBUM: The River

YEAR: 1980

WRITER: Bruce Springsteen

Never released as a single.

It’s Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa‘s anniversary today, so how about one of his most unabashedly romantic songs? E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg recalls recording “Two Hearts.” “’Two Hearts’ is one of those songs, the kind that Bruce Springsteen specializes in that just tugs at your heartstrings. I had a real good time playing on that, any drummer would, because it’s exciting, it’s fast, I got to do a lot of wild drum fills and there’s a roll in the middle of it where I started it and I didn’t think I’d be able to finish it halfway through. But I was able to finish it and that was the take you hear.”

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary today (June 8th).

