Cavs – Warriors Game 4 Prediction

Hey you might like this, even though ahead of tonight’s possible, inevitable sweep of the Cavaliers by the Golden State Warriors, there are several Vegas sports books who are picking the Cavs to win Game 4. Some statistical evidence that historically, Cleveland is 21-10 in Game 4’s of an NBA series. Also unlike the first two games in this year’s finals, the Cavs did show more fight and a better defensive and offensive plan in that five point loss this past Wednesday. They just didn’t or couldn’t score in the final 3:48 left in the game.

Thanks to Bleacherreport.com, HERE is how they see Game 4 and how far they see this series going. Have a great weekend and see you at 5:30 this coming Monday morning and thanks.

http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2714431-nba-finals-2017-updated-schedule-and-predictions-for-warriors-vs-cavaliers