TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Bruce Springsteen signed his first recording contract with Columbia Records 45 years ago today (June 9th, 1972).

What is the name of the talent scout who signed him? a) Mitch Miller

b) Clive Davis

c) John Hammond

d) Jimmy Iovine

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The documentary Elton John — Me, Myself and I debuts on V-H-1 and Logo.

2006-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers kick off their Highway Companions tour at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Charlotte, North Carolina. For many of the stops on the tour, Stevie Nicks joins them on stage to sing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and a few others songs.

2005-John Fogerty, Smokey Robinson, Steve Cropper, Bill Withers and the teams of Isaac Hayes and David Porter and brothers Richard and Robert Sherman are inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York. The Barry Mann–Cynthia Weil–Phil Spector composition “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” is honored as The Towering Song, and guitar innovator Les Paul receives the Hall’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

2003-Metallica collects a bumper crop of sales awards from the Recording Industry Association of America, which certifies …And Justice for All (eight-times platinum), the S-&-M album (five-times platinum), the S-&-M video (six-times platinum), Ride the Lightning (five-times platinum), Metallica (13-times platinum), Master of Puppets (six-times platinum), Load (five-times platinum) and the Live Binge and Purge C-D/video box (14-times platinum).

1999-Bruce Springsteen is inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York.

1997-Paul McCartney‘s Flaming Pie debuts at number-two on Billboard‘s album chart

1985-More than 12-thousand fans attend The Smiths‘ first-ever show in Canada, a nation where the group’s total album sales amounted to only 10-thousand copies.

1972-Elvis Presley gives his first New York concert. John Lennon, George Harrison, Bob Dylan and Art Garfunkel are among those in the audience at Madison Square Garden.

1970-Bob Dylan receives an honorary doctor of music degree from Princeton University.