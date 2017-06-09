Let’s Rank All The Tom Cruise Movies…

June 9, 2017 5:15 PM

Hey, unlike a lot of folks, I’ve got no problem with Tom Cruise (OK, the Scientology thing is pretty weird but so far he hasn’t tried to talk me into joining so we’re good to go on that front). And I think he’s a pretty good actor who knows where his wheelhouse is and isn’t about to do a radical version of “Taming Of The Shrew” or “Waiting For Godot” to show “them” how hip he is. And Tom’s movies are a lot like the setlist at an Elton John / Billy Joel show where every other tune has you going “Oh, yeah, I forgot about that one…what a cool tune”!

So with that in mind here’s one man’s rating list for all of Tom Cruise’s movies. I guarantee there will be at least a couple where you go, “Oh, yeah, I forgot about that one…what a cool movie”!

Click HERE for the list…

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live