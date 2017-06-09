Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Earth Quake-Friday on My Mind

Earth Quake-Friday on My Mind

“Friday on My Mind” was originally written by Australian rock group The Easybeats in 1966. Composed by band members George Young and Harry Vanda, (Young was also the producer of the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, which used to feature his younger brother Malcolm Young and continues to feature his younger brother Angus) the track became a worldwide hit, reaching no. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 1967 in the US, no. 1 on the Dutch Top 40 chart, no. 1 in Australia and no. 6 in the UK, as well as charting in several other countries.

But here in Cleveland we are more familiar with the version from Earth Quake album Rocking The World. Mostly from the bird brain station that use to be a tradition in Cleveland, long before they betrayed the music fans of northeast Ohio. Although Earthquake was not the only cover. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed the song during their High Hopes Tour as their show opener on 19 February 2014 in Sydney, Australia.

It has also been covered by:

Chilly, The Dukes, Gary Moore, Peter Frampton, Peter Doyle, Richard Thompson, Ben Lee, Blue Öyster Cult, The Busters, The Kursaal Flyers and the punk band London, whose version was recorded by producer Simon Napier-Bell.

By the way, I have never seen a CD of Rocking The World by Earth Quake so if you ever see one, please let me know – Mr.Classic